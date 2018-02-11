TRIATHLON CLUB: Greg runs four marathons in four days

Amy tops her age group in toughest Leicestershire race

Rugby triathletes had an extended period of racing this weekend with six athletes starting their competing on Thursday at the Big Bear Challenge at Ryton Pools.

Alice O'Neill in the Big Bear Challenge last Thursday

Derek Birch and Stephanie Seeley both completed ultra-marathon, covering 33 and 29.7 miles respectively within the six-hour limit.

Garry Haynes, Alice O’Neill, Samantha Watkins and Matt Bainborough all ran over a half marathon in their efforts on a blustery Thursday in the Park.

# Also starting the weekend early on Thursday Gregory Ashley completed the Quadzilla in Milton Keynes.

No stranger to a marathon (he has done well over 100!), Greg completed four marathons in four days at Caldecotte Lake.

Each event consists of 7½ laps of the lake meaning Greg ran around the lake 30 times in four days in just under 18 cumulative hours.

The ducks were sad to see him go by the end of the fourth day.

# Amy Sarkies finished an amazing 1st in her age group and 3rd overall female in 1:53:12 at the Charnwood Hills Race. Anthony Johnson finished 7th in his age group in 2:34:15.

This race is one of the toughest races in the area and is the only designated fell race in Leicestershire with its brutal climbs and descents.

# Andrew Boon continued the success to lead the field home at the rearranged Reindeer Run 10k at Stonleigh Park in an impressive 39:34.

Beverley Graham-Older finished first in her age group and 4th female in the 5k event in 27:52. Even more impressive as she was dressed in tutu and elf costume! The run had been postponed due to the snowy conditions before Christmas but this didn’t deter the fancy dress wearers!