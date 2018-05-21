TRIATHLON CLUB: Rugby Juniors take on Black Country Duathlon

Tom Tyler tops Tri Star 3

Three friends from Rugby Junior Triathlon Club competed in the Black Country Triathlete’s Junior Duathlon at Stourport cycle and running track on Saturday, 12 May.

Tom Tyler was the winner in Tri Star 3

The duathlon which consists of a run leg followed by a cycle, on tarmac, and finally a second run leg is part of the West Midlands Junior Race Series for Triathlon England.

Weather conditions were ideal with Jake Louis and Ben Leugs fighting it out, fast and hard within a field of 16 youths, aged between 15 and 16, many of which were older and more experienced.

Tom Tyler, Tri Star 3, also stormed it, with a field of 22 other athletes. Racing hard he managed to hold onto his lead, finishing in first place, a massive 35 seconds ahead of 2nd place.

Results

Rugby Triathlon Club's Tom Tyler with his trophy

Youth – 16 youths

2.4km run – 11.4km cycle – 1.2km run

4th, Jake Louis – 32:25

9th, Ben Leugs – 34:19

Jake Louis

Tri Star 3 – 22 TS3

2km run – 7.4km bike - 800m run

1st, Tom Tyler – 22:17

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk