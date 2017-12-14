TRIATHLON CLUB: Snow stops triathletes - except in Lanzarote!

Excellent time for Lawrence Webb in Run to the Castle Ultra Marathon

Rugby Triathlon club were hampered by the snow this weekend with many events cancelled due to the adverse weather.

Their members where due to be racing at the Milton Keynes Half Marathon, Draycote 10k, 5k Reindeer Run and Turkey Trot Half Marathon at Keyworth to name a few of the events that had to make the correct decision to cancel on Sunday.

Being a resourceful group of athletes however, two members did get out to compete. Lawrence Webb completed the Run to the Castle Ultra marathon on Saturday (December 9).

This 44-mile run from Aberdovey to Harlech follows the Welsh coastal path. Lawrence completed this gruesome ultra-marathon in 7hrs 35mins, an excellent time for such an event and distance.

In slightly warmer conditions Shane Owen completed the Lanzarote Marathon in 4hrs 14mins.

Shane, an experienced ironman athlete, said he struggled in the heat after a positive start on the undulating course and was making good time until half way when the heat really kicked in. Training in the UK recently probably wasn’t the best preparation for a marathon in the 22 degrees C Mediterranean sunshine, he has the sympathy of us all!

