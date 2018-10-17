TRIATHLON: Day to remember as children pick up tips from Brownlee brothers

Great experience for youngsters from St Marie’s

Children from St Marie’s Catholic Primary School took part in their first triathlon which was organised by the Brownlee Foundation.

The pupils had an amazing day learning all about the skills needed to compete in a triathlon. They swam, cycled and then finished with a run.

The transition was interesting with the children moving from the pool into the biking area. They all did really well with this.

The highlight of the day was meeting Alistair and Jonny Brownlee and having their T-shirts signed by the brothers. The children were given lots of encouragement and hints on how to improve their technique.

It was an great day that the children will remember for a long time.