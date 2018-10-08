TRIATHLON: Dip & Dash Aquathon is final competition for young triathletes

Tyler completes awesome season with age-group win at Shipston

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club competed in the last of the September sunshine at the Shipston on Stour Dip & Dash Aquathlon on Saturday. The aquathlon, which comprises of a swim followed by a run, was possibly their final chance to enjoy racing this season.

Tom Tyler seized another podium place coming first within his age group, TS3, making this an awesome season for the speedy 14-year-old.

Results: TS1:19th George Morris 9:19; 27th William Stiles 9:47; 44th Niamh Daly 11:53; 45th Edith Heywood 12:17; 49th Nate Tilt 12:26

TS2: 7th Arthur Tilt 9:09; 24th Georgia Stiles 10.23

TS3: 1st Tom Tyler 13:16; 14th Hannah Tilt 21:12

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk