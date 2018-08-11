TRIATHLON: Events in France and the Cotswolds this week

Rugby Triathlon Club

Athletes from Rugby Triathlon Club were racing far, wide and long this week.

Marinthe de Bokx

Marinthe and Jack de Bokx were racing at the Long Distance Alpe d’Huez triathlon last week. This is one truly gruelling event with a swim in the crystal clear Lac du Verney waters, a 118km bike ride with three categorised climbs (including Alpe d’Huez) followed by a 20km run.

Given the heatwave affecting Europe there was a very high proportion of people who didn’t start and who didn’t finish. The father - daughter team of Jack and Marinthe raced the event together finishing in just over 11 hours, a truly gruelling day out.

Five of our athletes were running all weekend at the Cotswolds 24-hour race in Cirencester. Andy Burston, David Williams, Pete Williams, James Wigley and James Day were the 2nd placed male team (3-5 members), 3rd male team and 7th overall covering 186 miles between them in the 24 hours.

Completing between 6 and 7 of the 9km laps, each of the men enjoyed the cooler temperatures as darkness fell and head torches came out but continued to run well until the last lap.

James Daly, David Williams, Peter Williams, Andy Burston and James Wigley at the Cotswolds 24-hour race

There were many other athletes racing and training across the weekend in the heat.

