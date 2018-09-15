TRIATHLON: Fierce racing in club’s seventh event

Rugby Triathlon Club

The Viridian Daventry Triathlon returned for its seventh year at its current location, based at the Daventry Leisure Centre with some great racing.

The event on Sunday was hosted by Rugby Triathlon Club with support from the headline sponsor Viridian Nutrition and Leisure Lakes Bikes.

The racing was fierce on a very blustery day with Tom Greeves (58:43) and Amanda Harris (1:13:28) taking first place for their respective genders. The winners of the relay were Team Flash (1:07:05) with Elliot Parsons being part of the winning relay team yet again!

There were 43 different teams represented by entrants with Nuneaton Triathlon Club bringing 12 athletes to compete.

All the clubs who had at least three members racing where also competing for the Viridian Gold Team award. The fastest times of three club mates were added together with Nuneaton Triathlon Club being the winner for the 2nd year in a row with the lowest combined time.

The Viridian Daventry Triathlon has built a reputation as being an excellent event for newcomers to triathlon and so although there was great racing at the front end there was also some phenomenal achievements throughout the field.

There were many athletes taking part in their first ever triathlons and given the high winds they did amazingly well to finish, with only one DNF due to a mechanical issue on the bike. Many tears were shed at the finish line as people accomplished a feat they never thought was possible.

The riders and runners where cheered on around the Northamptonshire countryside and through Daventry Country Park by the great army of volunteers, many from Rugby Triathlon Club.

The great atmosphere and supportive environment brings participants back year after year to this end of season triathlon.

If you are interested in taking part in a triathlon or understanding more about the sport please visit www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk.