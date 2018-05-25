TRIATHLON: Four podium places for juniors in Kenilworth Aquathon

Rugby Triathlon Club

Kenilworth Aquathlon

Rugby Junior Triathletes battled it out in the pool and the blistering heat in the Kenilworth Aquathon at the Xcel Center, Coventry on Sunday.

The Juniors weren’t put off by the high temperatures and they came away with an incredible four podium places by Aaron Morris – Tri Start, Arthur Tilt – Tri Star 2, Jake Hough – Tri Star 3 and Ben Leugs in the youth category.

The aquathlon consisted of a swim followed by a run.

Results:

Tri Start Boys - 8 years (50m swim/600m Run): 3rd - Aaron Morris – 5:18.

Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/1500m Run): 5th – William Stiles – 11:58; 6th - Georgina Griffiths – 12:15; 9th – Toby Hough – 12:56; 10th - Holly Allen – 13:03; 14th – Niamh Daly – 13:59; 15th – Layla Rose – 14:04; 16th – Edith Heywood – 14:23; 18th – Nate Tilt – 18:20

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (250m swim/2000m Run): 2nd – Arthur Tilt – 13:23; 6th - Scarlett Sanders – 15:17; 9th – Georgia Stiles – 16:05; 13th – Katy Rose – 19:31

Tri Star 3 - 13-14 years (300m swim/3000m Run): 3rd – Jake Hough – 18:36; 9th – Hannah Tilt – 22:41

Youth – 15-16 years (300m swim/4000m Run): 1st – Ben Leugs – 22:46

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk.