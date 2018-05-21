TRIATHLON: Gibbs improves Olympic distance PB by ten minutes in Peterborough

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathletes were in action across multiple disciplines last weekend.

Neal Whitford, Greg Ashley and Richard Rawnsley at the Draycote 10k

Jim Gibbs raced at the Monster Mojito Olympic distance triathlon in Peterborough completing the event in 2:23:51 finishing 2nd in his age group. The race was based out of the “surprisingly warm” Peterborough Rowing lake. Jim managed to get round the bike course unscathed despite some poor road surfaces, unlike some of his fellow competitors. Although this was only meant to be a bit of fun/training before the club championship Grafman 70.3 next week, Jim’s competitive spirit kicked in on the run, chasing down competitors to set a new PB by close to ten minutes. Good news for his attempts next week.

Venturing off roads and up hills Alice O’Neil (2:44:36), Paul Lee (3:02:29) and Garry Haynes (2:36:18) raced in the White Peak Trail Run, a 16 mile run across the Peak District. On a day with near perfect conditions they ventured across the Tissington Trail and up Dovedale and Milldale gaining around 1300ft in elevation overall. The views were spectacular and the race has left an impression on our triathletes who are looking for ways to get there again.

Racing closest to home at the Draycote Water 10k Neal Whitford, Richard Rawnsley and Gregory Ashley placed well while racing through the midges in the wind at the reservoir. Neal led the trio home in 6th place overall in 41:31 with Richard next only 1:04 behind in 42:35. Gregory finished first in his age group in 44:57, all the more impressive given he not long ago suffered multiple fractures after a nasty fall on his bike.

More information can be found about Rugby Triathlon club on their website rugbytriathlon.org.uk.