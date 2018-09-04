TRIATHLON: Glenn’s Gladiators lead club home in relay championships

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club were out in force at the ‘organised chaos’ that is The Triathlon England Club Relay Championships last weekend.

Judith Harper running at the event, staged at the National Watersports Centre in Nottingham

Some 28 club members formed teams of four, to take on teams from clubs covering the whole country in the only event of its kind in the UK at the National Watersports Centre in Nottingham.

Each person in the team completes their 500m swim before passing the baton on to the next teammate.

After everyone in the team has swam they then do the same on the 15km bike and 5km run.

The handovers were frantic but successful with members trying to find their teammate amongst 250 other lycra-clad competitors.

Rugby triathletes at the relays

With the teams created to get a close finish within the club all of the teams finished within 20 minutes of each other.

The closest to a photo finish was the eight second gap between Smallwood’s Soldiers and Booker’s Beasts. Glenn’s Gladiators took the overall victory with a convincing 12 minute lead over Sanders Superstars.

All the teams, except Glenn’s Gladiators were within 8 minutes of each other at the finish making some great racing over the four hours of competition.

The event is a firm favourite within Rugby Triathlon Club as it’s a great socialising event as well as a great competition.

Rugby Triathlon Club will be hosting their Viridian Daventry Triathlon on September 9. More information about the event and the club can be found at rugbytriathlonclub.org.uk