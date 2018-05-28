TRIATHLON: Great results at Grafham Water

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club created another orange and blue sea at the Grafman 70.3 event with 32 club members taking part in the half ironman at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire, this year’s Club Championship middle distance event.

Roy Broomhead at the Shires and Spires Ultra 35-mile

There was a big mix of newcomers to the distance and experienced heads to give wise words of encouragement and some cracking performances.

Marinthe de Bokx (5:52:55) came 1st in her age group at her first attempt at this distance with an impressively controlled performance. Josie Goodwin (6:19:16) claimed 1st in her age group and set a new PB, given the scorching temperatures an impressive accomplishment.

Tony Johnson (5:45:51), a veteran at this and every other distance, raced to 1st in his age group while beating many people half his age.

As well as the age group victories, there were great results throughout with Keith Edwards being the first club member over the line in an impressive time of 4:54:00. He was joined in the sub 5-hour club by Shane Owen (4:59:46). There were great debuts at the distance from Emma Plumridge (6:44:14) and Annette Golawska (6:45:30) but the closest racing was Barry Hale (7:23:49) and Barry Purves (7:23:52) who came in to the finishing chute together with a sprint finish to the end!

Samantha Watkins and Matthew Cleaver raced the 70.3 distance at the Outlaw half in Nottingham. The popular event was marred by a serious incident on the bike course causing many to be diverted and delayed, including Samantha so her time of 7:23:03 wasn’t particularly reflective of her actual performance. However, it was useful race day practice towards the full distance in the summer.

Matthew finished in 5:40:01, a 22-minute PB.

Having another long day out in the heat, Roy Broomhead competed in the Shires and Spires Ultra 35-mile run across the Northamptonshire countryside. The popular local ultra-marathon takes in many stately homes and small Northamptonshire villages along its route giving spectacular views. Roy suffered in the heat so slowed towards the end but still posted an impressive 6:06 time.

Closer to home Sally Baker (1:32:44), Sarah Booker (1:38:10) and Gregory Ashley (1:45:55) raced at the Draycote half marathon.

Given the warm weather and early start the biggest battle would have been keeping their mouths shut to avoid swallowing a mouthful of flies! Despite this Sally was first female and Sarah was 3rd in her age group and 4th female overall.