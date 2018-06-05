TRIATHLON: Grit and determination at Warwickshire Junior Triathlon

Rugby Triathlon Club

Some 24 junior triathletes, a massive chunk of the Rugby club, raced at the Warwickshire Junior Triathlon last weekend.

Ben Leugs and Jake Louis

The event, held at Warwick School, was looking like it was going to be a cool, damp affair but by midday the sun had burnt its way through the clouds making it a more formidable afternoon for racing with each of the youngsters battling it out in the heat, showing true grit and determination.

Tom Tyler – TS3, appeared effortless as he raced an impressive 30:06 in his category, first over the line in an incredible 1 minute and 31 seconds ahead of second place.

Another exciting race saw Jake Louis and Ben Leugs – Youth, neck and neck throughout with very similar swim and identical bike times. It was on the run where Jake managed to gain the upper hand, in his favourite of the three disciplines, and gain a lead of 1:23 ahead of his friend and rival Ben.

Results:

Tom Tyler

Tri Start Boys - 8 years (50m swim/800m Bike/600m Run): 4th - Aaron Morris – 10:08.

Tri Star 1 Girls - 9-10 years (150m swim/2000m bike/ 1200m Run): 18th – Layla Rose – 22:42; 19th - Holly Allen – 22:45; 20th - Georgina Griffiths – 22:59; 22nd - Eleanor Thomas – 25:31; 24th – Niamh Daly – 26:55.

Tri Star 1 Boys - 9-10 years (150m swim/2000m bike/ 1200m Run): 12th – George Morris – 18:54; 21st – William Stiles – 20:40; 25th – Toby Hough – 21:39; 26th – Samuel Virk – 22:08; 32nd – William Dredge – 24:07.

Tri Star 2 Girls - 11-12 years (200m swim/4000m Bike/1800m Run): 12th - Scarlett Sanders – 31:10; 14th – Georgia Stiles – 32:15; 22nd - Emily Hayward – 35:16; 24th – Rebecca Exelby – 38:58; 24th - Zoe Dredge – 38:58.

Zoe Dredge and Rebecca Exelby

Tri Star 2 Boys - 11-12 years (200m swim/ 4000m Bike/ 1800m Run): 12th – Daniel Virk – 29:11; 14th - Luke Broomhead – 29:32; 18th – Thomas Exelby – 39:16

Tri Star 3 Boys - 13-14 years (300m swim/6000m Bike/2400m Run): 1st – Tom Tyler – 30:06; 14th – Jake Hough – 38:20; 19th - Lucas Behle Coates – 41:33.

Youth Boys – 15-16 years (300m swim/ 6000m Bike/ 2400m Run): 1st – Jake Louis – 31:00; 2nd – Ben Leugs – 32:23.

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at: www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk.

Scarlett Sanders

Georgia Stiles and Rebecca Exelby