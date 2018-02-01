TRIATHLON: Hywel impressive third on gruelling course in Israel

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club were in competition all around the world this weekend.

Hywel Davies competed in the Israman iron distance triathlon in Israel finishing a mightily impressive third in 10:02:03.

Enduring an incredibly tough course and a flat tyre, Hywel had to push hard at the end of his 3:07 marathon completing the last 5k in 20 minutes to ensure he finished ahead of fourth place. A great start to the season for Hywel on a gruelling course.

Closer to home, and in much less mountainous surroundings, Laura McCrystal and Richard Mercer competed in the Ashridge Duathlon in Hertfordshire. They completed the 10k run - 44k bike – 5k run in a time of 3:00:38, with Laura taking on the running legs and Richard the cycling.

The setting of Ashridge House made for some scenic competing, although an unlucky badger wasn’t the nicest view on the four-lap bike course!

