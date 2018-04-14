TRIATHLON: Impressive running and cycling performances

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club had many members out racing last weekend with impressive performances in running and cycling events.

Annette Golawska

Closest to home, Sarah Booker, Paul Albon and Carl Hawkins took part in the Coventry Way Challenge. This challenge is aimed at walkers with many entrants choosing to run as well. Sarah and Paul ran and Carl walked.

The route follows the Coventry Way orbital footpath taking in many of the outer villages around Coventry. Given the wet winter conditions underfoot ranged from muddy to streams, this was a stark contrast to the solid ground and roaring temperatures of last year.

Making the trip north, four Rugby Triathlon members tackled the Manchester Marathon. On a typical Manchester day, the athletes enjoyed the notoriously flat course. The organisation was good along with the crowds greeting finishers in the last section.

John Langley (3:37:47) led home Tony Stinton (3:54:43) Christine Brougham (3:54:38) and Annette Golawska (4:30:49), although Tony credits Christine with giving him the final push to get over the line towards the end!

Christine Brougham

Judith Harper finally managed to compete in the Forest of Dean Half Marathon after the last bout of snow forced the event to be rescheduled. It was mainly on the trails within the forest and made for a muddy affair. As the event is the UK Trail Running Championships, the field was an incredibly strong one but Judith set a great time of 2:21:54.

Sally Baker raced to first in her age group at the Warwick Half Marathon, another rearranged event. On a wet day, she stormed around the course in an impressive 1:34:35, finishing 12th female overall as well.

The only Club athlete to be competing on two wheels was Paul Lee at the Harborough Cycling Festival, completing the 100k distance in 5:16:25. The 100k route had 1000m of climbing with a few “punchy” climbs in there, a tough day in the saddle especially with the not-so-great conditions.

More information about the club and the Viridian Daventry Triathlon can be found at www.rugbytriathlonclub.org.uk.

John Langley