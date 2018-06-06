TRIATHLON: Incredible feats in Lanzarote Ironman

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon club athletes were going long in the sun at the Lanzarote Ironman. Brian Haycock (12:59:56), Matthew Miller (14:23:52) and Adrian James (15:13:04) battled with the heat on the volcanic island to complete the 3.8km swim, 180km bike and marathon distance run.

Adrian James in the Lanzarote Ironman

Renowned as being one of the hardest Ironman events on the planet due to the high temperatures and hideous winds, the organisers changed the bike course this year to make it even more difficult. All of the club members performed amazingly well to achieve such an incredible feat.

Continuing his fine inaugural year as a professional triathlete George Goodwin raced to 3rd at the Salou Challenge 70.3 event in Spain. George crossed the line in 3:49:26 to clock up his first podium as a professional triathlete.

Barry Purves raced at the Arctic One Para Sprint Triathlon at Dorney Lake, finishing 2nd in his classification. Despite a slower than hoped swim Barry managed to shave minutes of his transition times and riding his new stead ensured a good result in the end. The paratriathlon took place before the ITU athletes raced on the same course in the afternoon adding to the occasion.

Sam Watkins continued her preparations for a big summer race by completing the Tour of Wessex, a three-day sportive in the West Country. Completing 324 miles over the three stages Sam endured a weekend of ‘changeable’ weather climbing some very steep hills!

Adrian James with his medal

Competing two months after breaking her elbow, Rae Arnold competed in the Clocktower Aquathalon in Worcester. The event consisted of an 800m pool swim and 10km multi-terrain run.

Venturing north of the border Mel Plumridge completed the Edinburgh Mararthon in 4:01:07. This was his first marathon since undergoing chemotherapy for Leukaemia, making just completing the marathon impressive, let alone in that time!

David Williams made a weekend of it at the Dorchester marathon. The event is more a festival of running than just a race with camping included in the price of the ticket. The beer tent and music the night before is probably not in many training plans! Despite this David finished in 3:43:00.

Carl Hawkins took part in the Cycle for Cancer sportive covering 64 miles from Stratford-upon-Avon. The route covered the major hills at Saintbury and Stanton to ensure a hard day out in the saddle.

Barry Purves at Dorney Lake

Competing on home turf at the Rugby 6 event last Wednesday night Rugby Triathlon Club were well represented with Amy Sarkies (37:37), Anthony Smith (37:46), Andy Burston (43:35), James Daly (44:45), Carlos Gane (46:08) and Naomi Leugs (59:05) all crossing the finish line at St Andrews Rugby Club. Amy came first in her age group and was second female to cross the finish line too.

