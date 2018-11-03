TRIATHLON: Juniors celebrate successful 2018 with first places at regional awards evening

Jake and Tom top their categories

Rugby Junior Triathlon club members celebrated a successful 2018 at the West Midlands British Triathlon Awards in Birmingham last Sunday.

Jake Louis competing in the summer

During the triathlon season the boys raced against juniors from all over the West Midlands in a bid to gain points in the qualifying races which include swimming, cycling and running in either the sport of triathlon, duathlon or aquathlon.

Jake Louis, 15 (Youth), successfully competed in eight qualifying races for the regional awards while Tom Tyler, 14 (TriStar 3), raced an incredible 12 races, both picking up first place in their categories.

Joining them at the awards was fellow triathlete and friend Benjamin Leugs who ranked in at 7th place alongside Jake in the youth category.

The boys are members of the Rugby Junior Triathlon Club but also train with Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club and local swimming clubs.

Tom Tyler cycling earlier this year

Naomi Leugs, then chairman for the Club said: “We’re so proud. Jake and Tom have earned two very well deserved first places! They’re not only great athletes but also fantastic ambassadors for the club and the sport of triathlon. Rugby Junior Triathlon Club has grown at an incredible rate over the last two years and the boys will soon be joining the adult club, we’re sure they will continue to have a bright future in the sport.”

Tyler has also been accepted into The West Midlands Region, Regional Academy which helps young athletes from local and regional programmes to develop into nationally and internationally recognised athletes in line with the BTF National Development Strategy. Selection to the Academy is based on points achieved at a series of trials in the area.

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk