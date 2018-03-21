TRIATHLON: Juniors celebrate year’s achievements and improvements at awards evening

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club’s athletes were once again left disappointed due to the snowy conditions this weekend with many members due to race at numerous cancelled events like the Coventry Half Marathon and Ashby 20 road race. A few races did go ahead over the weekend however.

Paul Albon in the snowy Ashbridge Boundary Run

Paul Albon ran at the snowy Ashbridge Boundary Run, a 16.5 mile off-road run, on Saturday morning in Hertfordshire.

Conditions underfoot were very muddy due to the wet winter rather than the weekends snow but the snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures made this a gruelling race.

Running up and down the exposed ridge of the estate the snow was horizontal and temperatures very low.

The volunteers on some of these posts probably took days to warm back up! Paul completed the race in 2:50:46.

Cartmel Trial Race

Amy Sarkies and Adrian Sarkies celebrated Amy’s birthday by racing 18km in the Lake District at the Cartmel Trail Race.

Running what is described by the organisers as a ‘Beauty and Beast’ course Amy came home second female and first in her age group in a time of 1:28:58.

Conditions in the Lake District in March are never particularly favourable but the arctic temperatures really added some teeth to the event!

Junior awards night

Away from the racing the Rugby Junior Triathlon Club had their annual awards evening on Friday night.

The evening was a great success and allowed the club to celebrate many great performances, achievements and improvements over the last year.

The Juniors were treated to a talk from the local sporting hero James Golding. James’ experiences breaking the seven-day cycling record and overcoming cancer twice made for an inspirational evening for all involved.

To find out more information about Rugby Triathlon Club and the Rugby Junior Triathlon club visit their Facebook page.