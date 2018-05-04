TRIATHLON: Juniors excel in season’s first event at Southam

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club were out in force at their first competition of the season at Southam’s Kids Triathlon on Sunday.

Thomas Exelby

A club record of 23 juniors took part in the race, which consists of a swim in the college pool, followed by a cycle and then a run on the school field, all at various distances according to age group.

Bitter cold and wet weather made racing tough but they showed true grit in braving the elements.

It was another great day of achievements with ten of the juniors completing their first ever triathlon along with Arthur Tilt who sprinted in at a blistering time of 23:20 gaining second place, in his category, in what is becoming an increasingly popular event.

15-year-old Ben Leugs bravely competed in his first ever sprint along with the adults finishing with a glowing time of 1:14:25 and third in his category.

William Dredge and William Stiles

Results: Tri Start - 8 years (50m swim/800m Bike/500m Run: 5th Aaron Morris 10:20

Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/1600m Bike/1000m Run): 6th George Morris 15:54; 9th Benjamin Spires 16:44; 15th Georgina Griffiths 17:58; 17th Toby Hough18:15; 19th Holly Allen 18:47; 20th William Stiles 18:47; 21st Layla Rose 19:01; 22nd William Dredge 19:18; 23rd Edith Heywood 19:59; 26th Niamh Daly 22:02; 27th Eleanor Thomas 22:15; 29th Nate Tilt 23.33

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (200m swim/3200m/2000m Run): 2nd Arthur Tilt 23:20; 11th Luke Broomhead 29:00; 13th Zoe Dredge 29:16; 17th Scarlett Sanders 30:14; 21st Emily Hayward 31:09; 25th Thomas Exelby 35:01; 26th Rebecca Exelby – 35:03

Tri Star 3- 13-14 years (300m swim/40000m Bike/3000m Run): 4th Jake Hough 34:19; 8th Hannah Tilt 40:17; 13th Lukas Behlacoates 48:22.

Arthur Tilt

Sprint Triathlon: Youth – 15-16 years (400m swim/20km Bike/5km Run): 58th Ben Leugs 1:14:25.

Junior Club Captain Jake Louis also ventured into the world of adult racing with his first sprint triathlon gaining points towards the West Midlands Junior Triathlon Race Series. Slipping and cutting his knee in transition and struggling to get his cycle helmet off because of cold, numb fingers, he managed to stay calm and finish with an amazing time of 1:01:27 snapping up 2nd place in his category at the Brat Lichfield Triathlon.

14-year-old, Tom Tyler also competed towards the West Midlands Series in the Solihull Aquathlon this Sunday, finishing 1st in his Tri Star 3 category, an incredible 54 seconds ahead of second place in 13:47.

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk