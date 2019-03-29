TRIATHLON: Members start to fine tune their spring preparations

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club were out in force this weekend as many members started to fine tune their spring marathon preparations.

Tom Swain at the Coventry Half Marathon

Ten club members ran at the Coventry Half Marathon: James Middleton (1:29:25), Neal Whitford (1:30:10), Jack De Bokx (1:30:43), Carlos Gane (1:34:34), Matt Cleaver (1:36:00), Liam Huntley (1:40:13), Tom Swain (1:47:11), Damon Street (1:48:49), Richard Mercer (2:14:28) and Bethan Hawkes (2:24:41).

The hilly nature of the relatively new local half marathon took a few of the members by surprise.

Liam did brilliantly on his first ever event and Tom and Bethan on their first half marathons!

A little further afield, and running a little further too, eight Rugby triathletes ran at the Ashby 20, a 20 mile road race very popular with spring marathoners.

Bethan Hawkes with her Coventry Half Marathon medal

Daniel Clarke (2:11:45), Anthony Smith (2:31:33), Tony Stinton (2:56:19), David Phillips (3:11:20), Christine Broughan (3:13:48), Laura McCrystal (3:14:51), Sophie Albon (3:35:20) and Becky Wheaver (4:32:34) all represented Rugby Triathlon Club in beautiful conditions across the rolling Leicestershire countryside.

Also racing 20 miles Andy Burston ran the ‘scenic, flat and fast’ Bedford 20 in 2:53:11.

The event was part of Andy’s preparations for his attempt at Ironman UK later in the year.

Andy is one of many of the club’s athletes who are using the spring marathons as training events for larger triathlon goals in the summer.

The only club member to get his wheels out racing this weekend was Jim Gibbs at the Clumber Park Duathlon. This event is an ITU qualifier so the competition was especially fierce, although Jim only found this out when he arrived!

Despite this he finished a very impressive 9th in his age group with a time of 2:13:13 for the standard distance run-bike-run event.

Many club members were out training across the weekend and will continue to train during the week at the coached swim, bike and run sessions that happen across Rugby.

More information can be found at rugbytriathlonclub.org.uk.