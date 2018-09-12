TRIATHLON: Rugby Juniors storm Southam in final group competition of season

Personal bests and podium places as the year’s hard work pays dividends

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club were out in force again at their final group competition of the season at Southam’s Kid’s Triathlon.

William Dredge (TS1)

With a show of 22 juniors in the local race, which consists of a swim, in the college pool, followed by a cycle and then a run on the school field, at various distances according to age group.

In stark contrast to the bitter cold weather, earlier this year, the juniors raced in temperatures in the mid 20’s and in scorching hot sun.

This year’s hard work – both in training and in racing – paid off. While eight-year-old Sebastian Tobin completed his first race with the club, PBs were abundant accompanied by a couple of podium places.

Arthur Tilt, TS2 raced into 2nd place in his category while Tom Tyler, TS3, made easy work of his race and flew into 1st place in his category.

Tom Tyler (TS3)

15-year-old youth, Ben Leugs, smashed his personal best in his second Southam sprint of the season while competing with the adults in the morning, finishing with a glowing time of 1-09.56 and 2nd in the youth category.

Results

Tri Start - 8 years (50m swim/800m Bike/500m Run)

6th – Sebastian Tobin – 9:52; 9th - Aaron Morris – 10:47

Tom Tyler (TS3) and Zoe Dredge (TS2)

Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/1600m Bike/1000m Run)

6th - George Morris – 17:25; 8th – William Stiles – 18:07; 12th - Holly Allen – 19:09; 16th – William Dredge – 20:03; 28th – Niamh Daly – 20:08; 19th – Layla Rose – 20:10; 25th – Edith Heywood – 22:02; 26th – Nate Tilt – 22:44; 28th - Eleanor Thomas – 24:25

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (200m swim/3200m/2000m Run)

2nd – Arthur Tilt – 24:42; 5th - Luke Broomhead – 29:34; 7th – Georgia Stiles – 30:18; 8th - Scarlett Sanders – 30:43; 12th - Zoe Dredge – 32:40; 19th – Thomas Exelby – 38:11; 20th – Rebecca Exelby – 40:27

Rebecca Exelby (TS2)

Tri Star 3 - 13-14 years (300m swim/40000m Bike/3000m Run)

1st – Tom Tyler – 29:27; 6th – Hannah Tilt – 42:02; 9th - Lucas Behle-coates – 46:04

Sprint Triathlon

Youth – 15-16 years (400m swim/20km Bike/5km Run)

2nd in age group – Ben Leugs – 01:09

Junior Club Captain, Jake Louis, competed in his final race of the season in the West Midlands Junior Triathlon Race Series, youth category.

Ben Leugs (Youth) and Tom Tyler (TS3)

After being ill for the week leading up to his race, he completed a tough cycle and suffering a stitch on the run he managed to finish in an incredible 1 hour and three minutes for fourth in his age group at the Black Country Triathletes Sprint Triathlon.

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at: www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk

Georgia Stiles (TS2)