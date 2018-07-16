TRIATHLON: Rugby triathletes complete Monster event from Loch Ness to London

Rugby Triathlon Club

Athletes from Rugby Triathlon Club were busy for the whole of last week with Hywel Davies and Keith Edwards competing in the Monster Triathlon.

Bethan Hawkes at Velothon Wales

This unique event consisted of completing a triathlon starting in Lock Ness and finishing in London.

Starting with a 5k swim in Loch Ness the triathletes then had five days of cycling to Slough with a 50k run to finish in London. A truly epic achievement.

To add to the sporting accomplishments Keith used this event as an opportunity to raise nearly £14,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

Continuing his mightily impressive debutant pro season George Goodwin raced to victory at the Triathlon Vitoria-Gasteiz half iron-distance event in Spain.

This is George’s maiden victory as a professional triathlete, a great start to his fledgling career.

Riding over the Welsh hills at Velothon Wales, Bethan Hawkes and Jason Mortimer took on the 140km route with 1800m of elevation over some of South Wales best climbs in the gruelling heat.

Anthony Smith went running to finish in 16th place overall in the scorching heat in the Peak District at the Maverick inov-8 X event, a 28 mile run in 6:01:56.

In what he describes as his toughest race to date Anthony stormed up and down the Peak to finish strongly on a really challenging course.

Closer to home lot of club athletes were racing at Draycote water at three separate events over the weekend. Getting up bright and early to race at the seven @ severn James Daly (31:24), Richard Mercer (34:56) and Jennifer Lynch (50:23) competed at the 7AM race.

Later in the day at the seven @ severn Marin Moxon (30:40), James Daly (32:04), Laura McCrystal (38:09), Sophie Albon (38:43) and Richard Mercer (39:30) raced at the 7PM edition.

Neal Whitford (44:37) Paul Lee (53:56) were representing the club again at the reservoir at the Draycote 10K on Sunday morning.

More information about the club can be found on the website: www. rugbytriathlonclub.org.uk