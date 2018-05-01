TRIATHLON: Rugby Triathlon Club round-up

Members compete around the region

Rugby Triathlon Club members were out racing last week in the heat before their Sprint distance Championship race at Southam Triathlon at the weekend.

Keith Edwards came 3rd in the 60k Longhorn event set in the beautiful Sherwood Forest and Thoresby Park. Coming off the back of a disappointing DNF in his first outing at ultra-marathon distance in the cold and wet the warmer conditions were definitely welcomed by Keith. The course was used for 5 different distance events at once making for interesting, and at times confusing, racing on the 10km laps. Keith kept his head and raced hard all the way to end missing out on 2nd place by only 9s. Keith raced to the podium in a mightily impressive 5:32:00.

Alice O’Neill became a “peasant” by competing in the Storm the Castle Duathlon in Ludlow. As a first time competitor at the event Alice achieved “peasant” status, she wishes to go back next year to become a “knight”! The duathlon is one of the toughest on the racing calendar with lots of hills making for a great race. Alice finished 8th in her age group.

Laura McCrystal and Sophie Albon took part in the Evans Cycles Milton Keynes Sportive. Opting for the 35-mile distance the pair completed the route in 2:55:51. Riding conditions were perfect with bright blue skies and warm temperatures. The route took in many great country roads around the Buckinghamshire countryside, once Milton Keynes notorious roundabouts were cleared.

Paul Albon raced in the first event in the Northants 5k series at Irchester Country Park. The off-road event was a tough test for a Rugby Triathlon Club member who is normally seen running at ultra marathon distances. The challenging course around the country park was made tougher by the number of rabbit holes threatening to turn an ankle on each step. Paul completed the 5k event in 23:03 finishing in 30th place.

More information about Rugby Triathlon Club can be found on their Facebook page.