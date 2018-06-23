TRIATHLON: Scenic setting for tough triathlon

Rugby’s junior club compete in Beachborough School event at Stowe House

Eighteen members of Rugby Junior Triathlon Club battled it out in the Beachborough School Junior Triathlon at the weekend.

Layla Rose

Set in the Buckinghamshire countryside, with the honey-coloured pillars of Stowe House as a backdrop, the day was set to be an enjoyable one for athletes and spectators alike.

A strong field of junior athletes made tough racing with Rugby competing against many clubs from the Buckinghamshire area.

Rugby came away with a series of personal bests, but unfortunately, no podium places. Jake Louis – Youth, came in the top 10 with 6th place, missing out on the third place spot by 13 seconds.

The triathlon consisted of a pool swim and cycle followed by a run.

Luke Broomhead and Scarlett Sanders

Results

Tri Start Boys - 8 years (50m swim/1000m Bike/500m Run): 18th - Aaron Morris – 11:43.

Tri Star 1 Girls - 9-10 years (150m swim/2000m bike/1000m Run): 31st - Holly Allen – 18:09; 33rd – Layla Rose – 18:35.

Tri Star 1 Boys - 9-10 years (150m swim/2000m bike/1000m Run): 22nd – George Morris – 16:23; 37th – William Stiles – 17:17; 41st – Toby Hough – 16:26; 42nd – William Dredge – 18:43; 51st – Nate Tilt – 23:20.

Holly Allen

Tri Star 2 Girls - 11-12 years (200m swim/4000m Bike/2000m Run): 11th - Scarlett Sanders – 27:15; 17th – Georgia Stiles – 27:53; 20th - Emily Hayward – 28:28; 33rd - Zoe Dredge – 30:31; 46th – Katie Rose – 35:49.

Tri Star 2 Boys - 11-12 years (300m swim/5000m Bike/2000m Run): 27th - Luke Broomhead – 26:32.

Tri Star 3 Girls - 13-14 years (300m swim/5000m Bike/2500m Run): 16th – Hannah Tilt – 34:58.

Youth Boys – 15-16 years (300m swim/5000m Bike/2500m Run): 6th – Jake Louis – 25:48; 11th – Ben Leugs – 27:27.

Luke Broomhead, Emily Haywood and Georgia Stiles

In Ludlow, Rugby Junior Triathlon Club member Tom Tyler – Tri Star 3, raced in the Lucton Junior Triathlon, part of the West Midland’s Junior Series.

Tom raced 276 metres in the swim, 6km bike and 2.4km run, where he steamed in with yet another first-place podium position in his fifth out of eight races.

Tom raced in at an incredible time of 27:35, 2mins and 10seconds ahead of second place.

