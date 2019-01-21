TRIATHLON: Sign up now for September’s sprint event

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club’s Viridian Daventry Triathlon will take place on Sunday, September 8.

An early bird £8 discount on the standard individual entry fee is on offer until midnight February 14.

In its eighth year, the event, sponsored by Viridian Nutrition for the fourth time, welcomes novices and more experienced triathletes to a great local sprint distance race.

Rugby Triathlon Club’s Race Director Matt Hayward said: “We are pleased to open race-entry much earlier this year and hope this will encourage people to fix the date in their diaries.

“It will also enable us to boost our fundraising for our two chosen charities Bloodwise and Children’s Christmas Wishlist.”

The 400m pool-based sprint race starts in the Daventry Leisure Centre, followed by a 20km cycle section through the Northamptonshire countryside and a scenic 5km run around Daventry Country Park.

For more race information and to enter go to www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk/viridian-daventry-triathlon or www.facebook.com/viridiandaventrytriathlon/

More about Rugby Triathlon Club can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk.