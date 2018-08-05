TRIATHLON: Six intrepid members take on iron-distance events

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club had athletes going very long this weekend with six taking on iron-distance events, five of them making their debut at the distance.

Sam Watkins, Tony Stinton and Bev Graham-Older

Tony Stinton (11:53:06), Bev Graham-Older (13:02:54) and Samantha Watkins (14:21:08) raced at Ironman Hamburg in Germany. The months of preparation and training were given a late hiccup however when the swim was cancelled and replaced by a 6km run.

This was due to a bloom of blue-green algae in the water where they were going to be swimming 3.8km. Given the sickness caused by the algae organisers replaced the swim with the short run, although all three athletes would have preferred the swim start rather than more running! Regardless of the late change all three can now call themselves an Ironman having completes the run, 180km bike and marathon!

Closer to home, but still racing long, Shane Owen (12:24:34), Matthew Cleaver (13:10:18) and Barry Hale (16:23:12) competed in the awful weather at the Outlaw. A firm favourite of the British amateur triathlete, the Outlaw is a great event based at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham.

The wind was so bad that the 3.8km swim route was adjusted as half of the rowing lake was so choppy it wasn’t safe for the safety canoes, let alone the swimmers! Once out of the swim they weren’t able to dry off much with the 180km bike ride in gusty, windy and wet conditions.

Matt Cleaver

The run, with the red carpet finish, was less eventful but a marathon after all of that is never easy! Matthew and Barry completed their first long-distance triathlons and Shane completed his 6th.

Also out for too long in the poor weather on their bikes were Sarah Booker (6:21:34) and Matthew Miller (6:27:24) at the Prudential Ride London 100 on Sunday. The closed roads event starts and finishes in Central London but leaves the capital to take riders up and down the Surrey Hills with Box Hill and Leith Hill being the two most gruesome. Both enjoyed the event but not the weather, over six hours in the rain on the bike is a gruelling experience.

George Goodwin had a tough day at the office at Challenge Prague 70.3 finishing eighth overall in a time of 4:04:15. He set the second fastest run split of the day behind overall winner and seven-time triathlon world champion Javier Gomez Noya with a 1:15:30 half marathon.

Lots of other Rugby Triathlon Club members were in action with Paul and Sophie Albon racing at the Staffs Knot 5 mile off-road run, Greg Ashley at the Seaview 17 on the South West Coastal Path and Annette Golawska at the Cotswolds Standard Triathlon to name a few.

More information about the club and their Viridian Daventry Triathlon in September can be found at rugbytriathlonclub.org.uk.