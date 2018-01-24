TRIATHLON: Sports award for Rugby triathlete at Stratford ceremony

Corinne nominated for her contribution, mentorship and uncompromising determination in triathlon

Rugby’s Corinne Moss, a team Great Britain Age Group athlete, won the Senior Sports Person Award at the Stratford-on-Avon District Sports Awards ceremony on Friday.

A competitor at European and World level, Corinne - a member of the Do3 Midlands-based triathlon squad - was nominated for her contribution, mentorship and uncompromising determination in triathlon.

Do3 coach Dave Knight won the Coach of the Year Award, acknowledging his significant contribution and impact in creating an inspiring environment for locals to become involved and to compete in triathlon.

Dave said: “Stratford-on-Avon District Sports Awards are a fantastic way of celebrating everyone in the region who is involved in sport; Warwickshire un-doubtedly has an incredible talent pool of triathletes at all levels and ages. Not only am I delighted for my nomination but I’m especially pleased that Corrinne’s grit, tireless training and empathy has been realised amongst her peers.”

Delighted Corinne said: “What a start to the year! My thanks go to Dave for coaching me and in particular my sponsors; The Cycle Studio, Shires Physio and Everyone Active. It’s fitting that these are all local businesses who are supporting local triathletes to do their best in trying to gain a place on the European and global sporting stage.”

Do3 squad is coached and managed by Dave Knight, one of the UK’s leading triathlon coaches. The squad is made up of over 200 Midlands-based athletes; from triathlon enthusiasts and age group competitors to professional athletes.