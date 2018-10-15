TRIATHLON: Triathletes soaked without swimming!

Club round-up from the weekend’s runs

Despite no members of Rugby Triathlon Club taking part in any swimming this weekend many members got soaked through with lots racing and volunteering on Sunday and over the weekend.

Beccy Ireland Royal Parks Half Marathon in London

Gregory Ashley (43:31), Paul Albon (48:22), Luke Burndred (48:50), Barry Hale (49:09) and Nichola Smith (53:33) ran at the Daventry 10K.

The race has been brought back to life by Daventry Road Runners after a number of years away and despite running in the streams and puddles flowing around Daventry the event was deemed a success by the runners. There was also a large contingent of Rugby Triathlon Club members volunteering along the route, a truly arduous task in the pouring rain!

Racing much further and for much longer Sarah Booker competed in the Autumn 100 race along the Ridgeway and Thames Path near Goring. In windy and very much less than ideal conditions Sarah completed the massive feat in 24hrs 30 minutes. Sarah has run the distance before but when taking on such a challenge only the slightest thing needs to go wrong to turn a good day in to a bad day. Sarah will be deservedly putting her feet up with a slice of cake after a long sleep.

Racing marathons this weekend were James Daly (3:57:48) at the Yorkshire Marathon and Andy Burston (3:38:07), Carlos Gane (3:41:42), Michael Langman (4:08:12) and Tony Stinton (4:10:34) at the Leicester Marathon. Not weather for PBs at this distance James and Tony had a tough day out but stuck at it to complete their respective races. Andy’s result was a PB for the distance, 16 years since his previous best time!

Tony Stinton at the Leicester Marathon

Getting out of the rain quicker by doing half marathons Anthony Smith (1:41:21) raced at the Maverick Inov-8 Original Oxfordshire, Annette Golawska (1:40:00) at the Leicester Half Marathon, Beccy Ireland (2:00:32) at the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London and Richard Mercer (2:12:20) at the Great Birmingham Run. Anthony finished in 19th positon at the off-road event near Henley- on-Thames.

Racing shorter, but somewhat quicker, Andrew Boon (38:26) won his age group and finished 6th overall at the Green Leek Run in Kenilworth. Andrew clearly wasn’t effected by the awful weather as he set personal bests for his 5k split and his overall 10k time too!.