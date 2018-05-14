TRIATHLON: Two podium places for junior club at Nuneaton Aquathon

Swim at Pingles Leisure Centre and track run

Nuneaton Aquathlon May 2018

Aaron Morris - 3rd in Tri Start

It was another great Rugby Junior Triathlon Club turnout last Sunday (May 6) with 23 young triathletes racing at Pingles Leisure Centre, Nuneaton.

The weather was in stark contrast to last week’s race with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 20s.

The Club celebrated two podium places by Aaron Morris in Tri Start with 3rd place followed by Hannah Tilt, Tri Star 3, also in 3rd.

The aquathlon consisted of a swim followed by a track run.

Hannah Tilt - 3rd in Tri Star 3

Results:

Tri Start Boys - 8 years (50m swim/400m Run): 3rd - Aaron Morris – 4:23

Tri Star 1 Girls - 9-10 years (100m swim/800m Run) : 10th - Georgina Griffiths – 6:47; 19th - Holly Allen – 7:30; 22nd – Layla Rose – 7:50; 23rd – Niamh Daly – 7:55; 25th - Eleanor Thomas – 8:03; 26th – Isla Beasley – 8:52

Tri Star 1 Boys - 9-10 years (100m swim/800m Run) : 8th – William Stiles – 6:42; 10th – William Dredge – 7:10; 15th – Toby Hough – 7:21; 16th – Samuel Virk – 7:43; 20th – Nate Tilt – 9:34

Tri Star 2 Girls - 11-12 years (200m swim/1200m Run): 5th - Scarlett Sanders – 10:10; 10th – Georgia Stiles – 10:30; 11th - Emily Hayward – 10:31; 17th - Zoe Dredge – 11:37; 18th – Rebecca Exelby – 12:18; 20th - Erin Beasley – 12:42

Tri Star 2 Boys - 11-12 years (200m swim/1200m Run): 4th – Arthur Tilt – 9:01; 12th - Luke Broomhead – 10:35; 13th – Daniel Virk – 10:53; 14th – Thomas Exelby – 11:46

Tri Star 3 Girls - 13-14 years (250m swim/1600m Run): 3rd – Hannah Tilt – 13:13

Tri Star 3 Boys - 13-14 years (250m swim/1600m Run): 6th – Jake Hough – 11:50

