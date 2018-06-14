TRIATHLON: Victory and another British title for club chairman Mike Smallwood

Amazing first professional season continues for George Goodwin

Rugby Triathlon Club were out competing far and wide over the last week marking up some phenomenal performances and accomplishments.

Ian Taggart

Club Chairman Mike Smallwood held on to his British Standard Distance Championship crown with an age group victory at the AJ Bell World Triathlon in Leeds. Racing in the morning, before the British women finished 1st and 2nd in the afternoon, Mike raced hard from the off on the challenging course to add another British title to his never ending palmarès.

George Goodwin continued his amazing debut season as a professional triathlete with a 2nd place at Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire. George came out of the water in 10th but with the fastest half marathon time of the day (1:15:14) George climbed the leader board to finish in 4:01:35, a remarkable time and position against a stacked field.

George was joined at Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire by clubmate Barry Hale. Barry finished 10th in his age group in 7:27:42. Given the hilly nature of the bike course around the Staffordshire countryside and the scorching sun experienced on the run Barry was pleased to only be one minute behind his time he completed the Grafman 70.3 in a few weeks ago.

Also completing a 70.3 triathlon at the weekend Ian Taggart raced around the Cotswold 113 based from the Cotswolds Water Park. This was Ian’s first go at this distance and he stormed round in an impressive 6:00:08. The day started with heavy fog delaying the start of the swim by 90 minutes adding to the tension of the day. By the end of the day however the sun was out creating very hot conditions for the half marathon. Ian will be back to knock off those eight seconds for sure!

Samantha Watkins and Beverley Graham Older

Rugby Triathletes were out in numbers at the inaugural Rugby Challenge along the Great Central Way. Derek Birch, Beverley Graham Older, Allison Morris, Naomi Leugs, Gregory Ashley, Samantha Watkins and Sarah Booker all raced in the glorious sunshine at the midweek event. Derek, Beverley, Naomi and Allison all completed marathon distances during the six-hour challenge event.

Gregory Ashley followed up his midweek run with an age group victory at the Draycote Water 10k on Sunday in 42:37. He was joined at the local reservoir by Neal Whitford who finished 6th overall in 40:49.

Allison Morris also doubled up this week with a run at the popular Two Castles Run. A 10km run between Warwick and Kenilworth castles. Joining Allison, Anthony Smith, Ian Payne and Anthony Stinton also raced at the well supported event.

More information can be found out about Rugby Triathlon Club at www.rugbytriathlonclub.org.uk