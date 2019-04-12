VOLLEYBALL: Mets prove too strong for Phoenix Ladies

New club kit for latest Division 2 match

Birmingham Mets Ladies 3 Rugby Phoenix VC Ladies 0

Rugby Ladies were sporting the brand new club kit for their latest Division 2 match away to Mets last Sunday evening.

The team also featured a new look line up with Louise Binns returning to the starting rotation after several seasons away.

There were moments in all three sets when Phoenix got their hitters into the game and Thomson and Fielding swung well from the wing but the home team defended confidently and clean kills were hard to find.

The Ladies were uncharacteristically quiet and, with two new players on court, seemed unsure of their positioning for key points.

Mets took the win in the end but Phoenix Ladies are looking good for the future.