WEIGHTLIFTING: Success for Crossfit Volentia members

Day of firsts for weightlifters in competition at Leamington

Crossfit Volentia athletes Michele Jordan, Scott David Murch and Andrew Houston took part in the BWL KBT Open II in Leamington Spa at the weekend. It was a day of firsts for the members of the Paynes Lane, Rugby set-up, which is an affiliated Crossfit Gym as well as an official British Weight Lifting Club.

Their first competition, first 90kg Clean & Jerk and even a couple of medals. Michele finished with 45kg Snatch and 56kg Clean & Jerk, 101kg total, to be first in her category.

Scott finished with 75kg Snatch, 110kg C&J an impressive 185kg total for 3rd in his category. Andrew finished with a 65kg Snatch, 90kg C&J, which was a 10kg improvement on his previous best. His 155kg total earned him 4th in his category.