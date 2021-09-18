'This one's for you, Dad' - as Mark Cossar wins record-breaking sixth British title

Friends and family from Rugby at the 2021 Masters with Mark Cossar, Gareth Williams, Tom Cossar and Wayne Rickards

On a memorable and truly emotional day, Rugby’s Mark Cossar won a record-breaking sixth British Masters title in Swingfield, Kent, to become the sport’s most successful ever British rider.

Mark, together with his passenger Gareth (Gaz) Williams, also from Rugby, went through the card unbeaten, winning all of their heats, semi-final and grand finale, defeating arch rivals Gareth Winterburn and Liam Brown from Yorkshire. And the win was made all the sweeter as Mark’s younger brother Tom Cossar (together with his passenger Wayne Rickards) climbed onto the podium in third place.

For the Cossar brothers, this victory was extra special, because it comes just one year on from the very sad loss of their father Andy, who introduced the sport to his sons – and was always there as mechanic, driver and mentor. Much-loved Andy had been at Mark’s side in race meetings all over the UK, Europe and Australia – and together with Mark, had been instrumental in helping Tom switch from passenger to driver in recent years. Tom won the Masters as passenger to Mark in 2009; at just 17 years of age, the youngest ever winner of the title that was first staged in 1951.

Champions Mark Cossar and Gareth Williams in action at the 2021 British Masters

“This one’s for you Dad”, Mark and Tom proudly proclaimed after receiving their trophies.

For Rugby’s Gaz Williams, this was his first British Masters grasstrack title – as it was for Rugby-based Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris in the equally prestigious solo event. The 38-year-old, three times British Speedway Champion and memorable winner of the British Speedway Grand Prix in 2007, now adds this new title to his glittering career.