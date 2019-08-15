ANGLING: Consistency rewarded as Martin Paynter wins three-day festival

Round-up from Spring Street and Jamesway angling clubs

TOFT LAKES

Monday, August 5, saw the first day of the three-day Toft Festival event took place. As in 2018, 14 anglers took part. The weather was dry and warm, but a stiff breeze picked up as the day went on and made conditions challenging.

It was a very close run match, at least for the top few anglers. First place was Gary Muddiman with 223lb 10oz, peg 4. Second Simon Mallier, with 222lb 2oz peg 29. Third Martin Paynter with 209lb 2oz. peg 10.

On the Tuesday 6th, the weekly Open Match fished the carp lake. Once again, this was a good match with Mick Wheeler winning on peg 12, open water with 206lb 12oz. Second M.Courtney peg 13 with 203lb 14. Third David Boulton peg 17 with 111lb 4oz.

Wednesday 7th saw the second day of the Festival take place. Good conditions again but the breeze was quite strong. The match turned out to be a very close run one, and with very similar top weights to the Monday. David James took the top spot with 228lb 8oz peg 44. Second Chris Horsley peg 42 with 221lb 9oz. Third, once again, Martin Paynter peg 40 with 214lb 12oz. Back up weights were also very respectable.

Friday 9th was the third and final day of the Festival was held. After a really wet night and early morning, conditions improved and dried up. However the wind was strong with gusts of up to 30mph forecast. That did not stop some good weights featuring, with first place going to Martin Paynter on peg 35 with 272lb 14oz. Dominic Ajnstain peg 5 with 243lb 12oz. Third place Gary Muddiman peg 37 with 227lb 8oz.

Martin's performance over the three-day event was consistent and earned him the title of Overall Winner of the Festival.

Toft would like to thank everyone that took part and especially Tony Ward who organised the Festival once again.

Saturday 10th greeted the carp anglers with gale force winds and white horses! Ratby fished the island pegs 37-55 +1. Mark Robinson won the match from peg 45 with a great weight for the conditions of 193lb. Second Paul Moult peg 55 with 149lb. Third peg 37 Chris Jacques peg 37 with 147lb.

The Elephant & Castle did just as well in the open water with Karl Homer peg 3 (end of the island) managing another great weight of 220lb. Martin Smith second on peg 9 with 130lb. Third, peg 10 Pete Ball with 123lb.

SPRING STREET AC

Last Sunday 11 anglers from Spring Street AC fished Toft Mixed Lake on pegs 15 to 27. It was a struggle all round with most anglers catching low weights.

First was Josh Palmer on peg 21 with 76lb 2oz. Second was Nathan Granger on peg 18 with 19lb 9oz. Third was Bob Palmer on peg 23 with 15lb 4oz. Fourth was Gil Corns on peg 15 with 14lb 13 oz.

The next match will be on September 1 at Barby Mill Front Pool.

JAMESWAY AC

Jamesway AC held a match last Friday at Banks fishery on island pegs. Taking top spot again and in fine feeder form was Mick Batchelor with 55lb 13oz on feeder/meat. Second went to Michael Lambert with 54lb 13oz on feeder/meat and in third place was Neil Edwards with 52lb 11oz again on feeder.

Jamesway AC held their latest match at Makins fishery on Avon lake. On the day first place went to Mark Neil with 59lb 0oz on feeder/meat, 2nd was Neil Edwards with 58lb 9oz on feeder/corn and in third place was Mick Batchelor with 47lb 0oz on feeder/meat. Next match is on September 8.