ANGLING: Cooler, cloudier weather sees winning weight of 200lb at Toft Lakes

The week's results round-up

Tuesday, July 2 was another lovely warm day. The open match was held on the mixed lake. Dave Smart won on peg 30, open water, with 91lb. Second place Dave Cleaver peg 34, open water, with 49lb. Third Alan with 38lb.

On the previous Sunday, there were three matches on the carp lake. There was a big variation in weights between the clubs. LMRCA fishing pegs 5-11 and 28-35, weighed in with Alan Wright winning with 50lb. Dave Ayres second with 35lb. Third place Kingsley Price with 26lb.

Limetree Park topped their match with D.Watson winning with 123lb. Second G.Eggison with 62lb. Third place D.Smith with 58lb.

Radford fished the island pegs and found fish well. John Smith won from peg 38 with 163lb. Alan Cooper second from peg 44 with 109lb. Third place Keith McCallum peg 40 with 95lb.

Saturday, July 6 saw the Toft Series fish their usual pegs on the carp lake. A total of 17 anglers. The weather had turned cooler and cloudy . However that seemed to help weights with Chris Horsley winning on peg 44 with 200lb 13oz. Martin Paynter was second fishing an open water peg 8 with 162lb 8oz. Third went to Shaun Greenfield on peg 53 with 150lb 14oz.

Mike Hinks