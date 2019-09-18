ANGLING: Dave James' net of carp tips scales at 266lb at Toft Lakes

Round-up of the week's match results

TOFT LAKES

Saturday September 7th and the Toft Series open match took place on the carp lake. Chris Horsley won from peg 51 with 180lb 9oz. Simon Mallier second from peg 42 with 180lb. Third place went to Cliff Skyme with 153lb 8oz from peg 53.

Sunday September 8th saw Whitehart fish the carp Lake, usual pegs, part on and part off the island.

Dave James weighed in a good net of carp tipping the scales at 266lb 8oz from peg 4 (off the island). Second was Mick Wheeler peg 46 with 168lb 8oz. Third Tom Griffiths peg 55 with 160lb. Andy West fourth peg 3 with 153lb 8oz.

Tuesdays Open Match was held on the mixed lake and some excellent weights were recorded for the water. Dave Cleavers net tipped the scales at 162lb 8oz peg 30. This was only 9lb off the lake record. Second Pete Addison 110lb 8oz peg 26. Third Simon Potter 97lb 8oz peg 24. This lake is now producing some really useful catches, especially for those that are taking the time to get some practice on the water, and double figure are showing regularly now.

Saturday September 14th the Elephant and Castle fished the carp lake, island pegs. It was a lovely warm sunny day. Winner was Andy Edgington on peg 42 with 155lb 15oz. Second peg 45 Karl Homer with 141lb 13oz. Pete Ball brought up the third spot on peg 38 with 119lb 08oz.

Sunday was very similar weather wise, and Lutterworth (LADA) also fished the carp lake but in open water. Mick Davis won from peg 13 with 108lb 6oz. Second Martin Lemberg peg 33 with 105lb 8oz. Third place went to Dick Makepeace with 85lb 3oz.

On the same day, Reindeer fished the mixed lake. The winning top weights were well spread with Darren Dyer winning from peg 2 with 95lb 6oz. Terry Willoughby second on peg 14 with 65lb 1oz. Third John Dyer peg 25 with 54lb 9oz.

Would all anglers please note that there has been an outbreak of Koi Herpes Virus in the locality. Pleasure anglers must bring dry landing nets and put them out at the start of the days fishing so that they collect as much U.V. as possible.

The same applies to all match anglers who must place dry keep nets outstretched on the bank as soon as they arrive at their pegs, and must not place these in the lakes until 10 minutes before the whistle blows. Many thanks for adhering to these rules.

Mike Hinks.