ANGLING: Mallier is Toft Open series champion with 871lb of fish

Round-up of the week's results

Mallier is Toft Open series champion

Heavy rains at the beginning of the week, meant that the road to Toft Lakes lakes was partially flooded, so last Monday and Tuesday the lakes were closed.

On Friday Vic Cowley and his team fished the carp lake. The weather had improved, but as the day progressed, conditions became very difficult with high winds and showers. Mark Cowley won the match from peg 41 with 160lb made up of 28 carp. Second was Vic Cowley peg 44 with 87lb. Terry Aspinall third peg 39 with 74lb.

Saturday and the Toft Open series held its final match of the season. Cliff Skyme won with 171lb. Colin Underhill second 139lb. Third Dominic with 138lb.

The overall winner of the series went to Simon Mallier with 6 points and 871.7 lb of fish. Second Martin Paynter also with 6 points but 824.02lb. Third Chris Horsley, 7 points and 909.14 lb.

Donations from the anglers fell just short of £200 for the air ambulance.

Lambert best at Little Fishery Farm

Jamesway AC held their latest and last match of 2019 last Sunday at Little Fishery Farm. In first place on the day was Michael Lambert with 23lb 0oz, ahead of Paul Thomas with 10lb 14oz and in third place was Paul Loveridge with 4lb 8oz.

Good day for sea anglers in Poole

The Rugby Hospice Jamesway Angling Group took an invited sea trip to Poole to fish with Nick Carter’s old friend’s son Roddy Peck, who has restored his father’s old boat Lady Margaret to perfect condition with all the updated equipment now on board.

Roddy gave the group a fantastic day’s fishing on the plaice grounds off Bournemouth and Eastbourne. Over 50 plaice were caught and boated. Gareth Smith had the best one to the boat on the day, touching 3lb. A turbot over 4lb made Nick’s day, with several nice plaice.

Nathan Granger and Ady Prentice, after only catching a few fish, did better on the ebb tide in the afternoon with dog fish, gurnard, mackeral and plaice.

The group are looking forward to their next trip with Roddy in December.