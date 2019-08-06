ANGLING: Nine anglers catch over 1,300lbs in match at Toft Lakes

Round-up of the week's results from the hospice qualifier and Spring Street

TOFT LAKES

The week kicked off with the Open Match on Tuesday (July 23) on the Carp Lake. It was a hot day with lots of fish showing on top again, but plenty feeding.

Lee Humphrey won from peg 39 with 132lb 6oz. Second Simon Potter peg 36 with 110lb 14oz. Third Chris Heys peg 32 with 109lb 10oz.

Ratby fished the carp lake on 27th July, island pegs. John Perkins won from peg 1 with 158lb. Second Pete Scott peg 3 with 144lb. Third peg 43 Mark Robinson with 133lb.

On July 30 the Open Match was held on the mixed lake. Vinnie Atkinson won from peg 28 with 69lb. Jim Tanser close behind with 63lb peg 26. Pete Addison third with 61lb. Plenty of good sized F`s showing with some big carp.

Wednesday (August 31), Tom Griffiths team fished pegs 50-18 on the Carp lake. Despite the strong winds weights were exceptional for the conditions. Trevor Griffiths took top spot with 289lb peg 52. Gary Muddiman second with 271lb. peg peg 54. Third Tom Griffiths 173lb, peg 3 . Fourth, on peg 7 with a personal best for John Payne, 153lb 10oz. Jeff Wiggins on peg 7, 115lb. A total weight for the nine anglers came in at 1,361lb.

On Saturday, PCL angling club fished the mixed lake, travelling down from Sheffield. Pegs 1-24 were fished. Some very decent weights once again for the lake with Olly on peg 9 with 122lb. Darren was second peg 5 with 95lb. Third went to Alan peg 1 with 74lb.

On the same day the Toft Open series match was held on the carp lake. Good conditions, warm and dry with only a gentle breeze. Jake King won with a great weight of 258lblb 14oz. from peg 39. Second place Dominik peg 44 with 165lb 14oz. Chris Horsley third peg 43 with 142lb 12oz.

SPRING STREET AC

Spring Street AC's latest match was held last Sunday at Dennetts Lake. In first spot was Chris Granger on peg 24 with 33lb 8oz, a mix of carp, bream and silvers.

Second was Scotty on peg 18 with 22lb 8oz, carp. Third was Pete Palmer on peg 3 with 11lb 14oz. Fourth was Dave Smy on peg 16 with 11lb 10oz.

Next match is on Sunday, August 11 on Toft Mixed Lake. Pegs available. Call Jim on (01788) 570228 by Thursday to book on.

HOSPICE QUALIFIER

The Jamesway Hospice group fished their fifth qualifying angling match on Richard Bubb’s fishery, The Banks in Onley Lane. Some 12 anglers took part and all pegs fished well with some good bags of carp coming to the scales on a very nice day. Winner Ivan Mills had a very good bag of carp on peg 23 with 106lb 4oz. Second was David James on peg 7 with 87lb 8oz ahead of Phil Porter on peg 21, 68lb 12oz. Fourth was Kevin Folwell close behind on peg 19 with 68lb 10oz.

Next were Chris Granger, peg 17, 66lb 8oz and Gaynor Mills on peg 13 with 64lb 12oz. Seventh was Barry Humphries on peg 9 with 40lb, eighth Jim Harratt, peg 15, 19lb 4oz and ninth Rob Morris peg 5 8lb 12oz and completing the top ten was Ron Humphries 6lb 4oz, from peg 2.

Nick wishes to thank everyone who took part and the final for the championship cup will be on Saturday, August 24 followed up by two silver fish competitions. Ring him for details on (01788) 330454.