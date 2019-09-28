ATHLETICS: Best ever relay results for Rugby & Northampton teams

Silver for Under 17s at Sutton Park Midlands Road Relay Championships

The Under 17s produced the best ever performance by any Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club team in the annual Midlands Road Relay Championships at Sutton Park on Saturday.

Against the best clubs in the region they started the race with high expectations of a medal and did not disappoint, reflecting the hard work they have put in over the years.

Running the first 3.8km lap, Tom Tyler handed over to Noah Bennett in fifth, who maintained the position before Fergus Scott produced a stunning run to tear through the field to win the silver medal, only 40 metres behind the winners.

A strong B team (Finlay Ward, Matthew Everett and Aiden O’Brien) were 17th.

For the U13 boys, Oliver Bell ran an outstanding first leg, bringing the team home in seventh place in 14:35, the 9th quickest time of the whole competition.

Will Gower and Lyall Lambert completed the team finishing 14th.

The U13 girls of Jemima Cooper, Sophie Hancock ad Georgia Gercs were ninth.

The U15 boys fielded two teams, with the B team of Jasper Cooper Louis Starr and Oliver Carrol 24th, whilst the A team of Dominic Evans, George Rogerson and Ben Carroll all ran strongly to finish in 12th. George Rogerson, making his debut for the club, was fastest with 14:10.

The U15 girls, led off by Madeleine Jacks, with Elspeth Unitt and Jemima Lambert were 11th.

The U17 girls Sophia Hill, Megan Stenhouse and Claudia Searle were 12th position.

The senior men have been taking part for decades, and in this time, 18th was the club’s best ever position,

But on Saturday they eclipsed this. Alistair McDonnel was in sparkling form on the first leg, handed over to Elisha DeMello in ninth, who gained a further place.

Ben Musgrove then held this position with an outstanding run and Dominic Jones then took another place to put R&N up to seventh.

Ben Hope, making his senior debut for the club, maintained this and Jack Bond on the last leg brought the team in an outstanding eighth overall.

It was a fantastic performance from a young team full of talent, which bodes well for the future.

The Masters team were seventh position with Michael Salisbury and Stephen Marks, the outstanding performances.

The Senior Ladies, each over a distance of 4.33k saw ‘A’ team in a creditable 38th position, equalling the six stage event back in March.

Caroline Carroll clocked 19 minutes in 61st spot before handing over to Abigail Pearce who gained nine places in 19:06.

Lucy Stevens ran the fastest time of the day for the club with 17:31, which advanced her 14 places and then saw Tilly Lea hold that on the final stage in 18:55.

Fastest athlete in the ‘B’ team was veteran Tamara Hardman in 19:22 and with Rhea Cooper, Angela Copson BEM and Olivia Sheehan they were 62nd.

The C team of Zoe Shepherd, Louise Bennett, Helen Jones and Minerva Chesser were 67th.