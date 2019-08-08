ATHLETICS: Club win promotion back to Midlands top flight

Rugby & Northampton AC

Rugby & Northampton AC’s senior team have secured promotion back to Midlands Division 1.

Second in the league going into Sunday’s match at Wolverhampton – the most competitive of the season so far – the final result was in doubt until the last field event, the men’s discus.

The top three teams were separated by just two points, with Gloucester claiming victory and the league championships, BRAT second, avoiding relegation and R&N third, to finish a comfortable second in the league overall.

On a hectic day of competition victories were hard to come by, but the team got off to a great start as John Moreland and Kevin Murch claimed a double victory in the hammer whilst Gigi Woodward won the pole vault and the 400m hurdles.

The next highlight was the men’s 200m where for the third match in succession, the club claimed a double victory.

This time it was Aidan Leeson and Sam Whittaker, demonstrating R&N’s depth of sprint talent, whilst Kyle Ennis was on holiday and Bailey Swift excelling on international duty.

Other victories came from Will Price, who ran a fine race in the 400m and Megan Burge topping the triple jump for the third time this season.

The were also B string victories for Ian Gidley in the high jump, John Moreland in the shot and Kevin Murch in the javelin.

In addition to the victories there were a number of personal bests, in spite of the windy and humid conditions in the arena.

Tom Saunders underlined his improvement by picking up PBs in the 400m hurdles (59.63) and 110m hurdles.

Sophia continued to demonstrate her improvement as she clocked 2.23.9 in the 800m whilst Ewan Roberts scored valuable points all afternoon and also claimed a PB in the long jump.

In the ladies’ throws Lily Pursey and Debbie Murch had a busy day against some strong competition but both came away with valuable points.

For R&N the highlight of the afternoon came in the relays where the team turned in a set of dominant performances to secure a clean sweep of all four events.

This is the first time that the club has achieved this feat in a senior leagues and helped to demonstrate the strength in depth and unity of the team this season.

Thanks also to the hard working and dedicated officials without whom the meetings couldn’t take place.

This marks the end of a highly successful track season for the senior team, as well as both of the junior teams in the YDL.

Many athletes will take a well-earned rest to prepare for the winter, whilst others will try their luck in the various open meetings which are available.