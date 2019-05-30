ATHLETICS: Fine second place for Midland League team

Rugby & Northampton AC

Midland League Division 2 - Gloucester

Rugby & Northampton AC rounded off a highly successful weekend with a fine second place in the Midland League Division 2 at Gloucester.

As with other events over the weekend it was based upon good coaching and solid Team Management along with great commitment and team spirit from the athletes.

The ladies’ team were outstanding and the day started well in the field with Simone Ager and Megan Burge in the long jump and Amelia Birkett and Gigi Woodward in the pole vault securing double victories.

On the track Annabelle Pask put in a talismanic performance as she won her 400H in her debut at the distance and closed the programme with a storming final leg in the 4x400m relay to secure a rare victory over the distance. In between she competed solidly in the 800m, high jump and discus.

Other good performances by the ladies were Emma Barker and Emily Cooper who took a brace of 2nd places in the 400m with Emma recording a PB. In the sprints Emma Wiltshire, Ellena Ruddock worked hard into the wind but top three placings were hard to come by.

The ladies’ field events provided rich pickings with Simone and Megan gaining victories in the triple jump, whilst Lily Pursey tackled the hammer, shot and discus with her best position being 3rd in the discus.

She was supported by Parisse Linton Shaw, who won the B string shot and placed 4th in the hammer. In the javelin Abi Pearce took 3rd place whilst Effy Katsogianni took 2nd in the B event.

The men’s squad was depleted due to exam commitments so several had to cover multiple events. Will Price had a great day, taking 2nd in the 400m, winning the 200m B race and then anchoring the 4x100m team to 2nd place.

He was supported by Ben Lole who took 2nd in the 200m A race, 3rd in the 100m B race and 3rd in the B triple jump.

Tom Saunders was also busy, taking 2nd place in the 400 hurdles as well as 5th in the triple jump and competing in the 4x400m relay.

The team were short in the middle distance events but Ben Hope took advantage of a fast pace to finish 2nd in his debut at the 2000m Steeplechase.

The 5,000m was also a fast race and Alistair McDonnell finished fast to take 3rd place in 15m47s. Charlie Barker had his usual busy day with his best results being 3rd in the high jump and winning the 400 hurdles B race.

In the throws John Moreland put in a stalwart performance covering all four events with his best result being 2nd in the hammer.

He was supported by Glyn Hollingsworth, coming back from shoulder surgery who took 2nd place in the B discus.

The best throws result came from Fenton Bishop Timmings who claimed 2nd place in the javelin with a personal best of 51.84m, just short of the qualifying distance for English Schools championships. The day was rounded off by the 4x100m squad taking 2nd place thanks to some slick baton changes.

The next events for the senior team are the National Leagues at Bedford on June 9 and the Midland League at Coventry on June 16, where the team are expecting to put in strong performances to maintain the promotion push.