ATHLETICS: Gold for Crescent's Olivia Monk at ISA Nationals

George Bell sets new personal best in long jump

Crescent School is celebrating after Year 6 pupil Olivia Monk won a gold medal in the 80m sprint at the Independent School Association’s National Track and Field Athletics Championships.

Olivia Monk and George Bell after the regional qualifiers earlier this month

The school was delighted to have two athletes qualify for the National Finals and on Wednesday, June 19. Olivia and Year 5, George Bell, travelled to Birmingham to take part in the flagship event at the Alexander Stadium.

In a very close race, Olivia just edged ahead on the line to win her sprint in a superb time of 11.32 seconds.

George competed in two events, the long jump and the 600m. He jumped a new personal best of 3.85m to finish just outside the medals in fourth place in the long Jump, while in the 600m he finished in sixth place with a time of 1 minute 57.58 seconds.

Head of Girls Games at Crescent School, Rachel McCollin, was delighted with their performance saying: “We always tell the children to believe in themselves and push beyond their own boundaries, and they certainly did that. It was such a fantastic day, a well-run event and the children were simply incredible. We are delighted for Olivia and George – a gold medal and a personal best, it was a super result.”