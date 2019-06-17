ATHLETICS: Great performances by Crescent School pupils at ISA Regional Qualifier

Fourth place overall at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium

PICTURED: Crescent School’s National Track And Field Athletics Championships Qualifiers – Olivia Monk and George Bell

Crescent School was delighted to finish in fourth place overall at the Regional Qualifier for the Independent School Association’s National Track and Field Athletics competition.

Taking place on Thursday 6 June, a team of 26 athletes from Years 4 to 6 travelled to Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium to compete against 31 schools from across the Midlands.

Many of the children put in fantastic performances and were proud to achieve personal bests and two Crescent School pupils, Olivia Monk and George Bell, finished in first place and qualified for the National Championships.

Head of Girls’ Games, Rachel McCollin praised the outstanding attitude adopted by the Crescent team. “It was an absolutely fabulous day,” said Mrs McCollin. “I am very pleased with our results, there were many excellent individual performances that together added up to a fantastic fourth place finish overall. Five out of our six teams reached the finals of the 4 x 100m relay. The children well and truly rose to the challenge of our ‘little school big ambitions’ motto!”

Winning their events and qualifying for the Nationals were:

Olivia Monk 1st Year 6 80m Sprint

George Bell 1st Year 5 Long Jump

Other commendable results included:

Olivia Monk 2nd Year 6 High Jump

George Bell 2nd Year 5 600m

Amy Robinson 2nd Year 4 Throw

Fin Calder 4th Year 6 High Jump

Cara Ridd 4th Year 6 Throw

Amelie Frere 4th Year 5 70m Sprint

Sam Sheffield 4th Year 5 High Jump

The ISA National Track and Field Championships take place on Wednesday, June 19, also at the Alexander Stadium. Crescent School is very proud that Olivia Monk and George Bell have been selected to represent the Midlands, Olivia will run in the 80m sprint and George will compete in the Long Jump and also in the 600m. They wish George and Olivia all the best in the National Finals.