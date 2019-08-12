ATHLETICS: Hammer thrower to represent England in Manchester International

New lifetime best moves Craig Murch to fourth in UK rankings

Hammer thrower Craig Murch is now fourth in the UK rankings after improving his lifetime best in a fantastic season. His success has earned him selection to represent England at the Manchester International on Wednesday, August 15, taking on Ireland, Scotland, Wales and GB Juniors.

At the end of last month, representing Warwickshire in the The CAU Inter County and England Athletic Championships also in Manchester, Craig produced a stunning series of throws to take the title with his furthest ever distance of 72.33m, despite very wet conditions.

Then throwing for Birchfield Harriers at their home stadium in the final meeting of the men’s BAL premiership fixture last Saturday, Craig produced yet another personal best with a final round throw of 73.64m to win the event and claim a clean sweep of all four league matches. His throw was subsequently declared as the top male performance of the match and he hopes to take this form into the British Championships later this month.

A delighted Craig, who began his career as a junior with Rugby & Northampton AC, said: “My improvement this year I believe is due to fine tuning my technique with my coach and with maturity comes improved strength and power built on hard training five times a week for many years.

“Representing Great Britain at the European Throws Cup back in March was a huge honour and it introduced me to the pressures of high-level competition abroad and I learned such a lot from the experience. It provided me with the drive to continue to be the best I can be and hopefully achieve more representative honours.

“My target for the year was to throw over 74m so I still have a little more to find but feel that if I can stay fit and healthy it is within reach. This distance would provide a solid base for next season when I hope to qualify for the European Championships. The men’s hammer is a very competitive event in the UK and that will be seen at the British Championships where the majority of entrants have exceeded 70 m this year and on the day anything is possible but a medal is my goal.”

Craig says he is very grateful to all those that have supported him through the years in many different ways and those that continue to help him achieve his goals.

“Without them this journey would not be possible,” he added. “Especially my parents, coach, trainer, GLL Sport Foundation, Rugby Group Benevolent Fund and my employers CGI.”