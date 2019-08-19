ATHLETICS: Incredible relay victories for club at Birmingham Diamond League

Wins and £250 cheques for Under 13s boys and Under 20s men

Birmingham Diamond League Athletics

Rugby & Northampton's victorious Under 20s men - Bailey Swift, Bradley Whitehead, Will Price and Sam Whittaker

Sunday saw the televised Birmingham Athletics Grand Prix, featuring many of the world’s top athletes and Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club was there in force.

Before the main events started there was a succession of 4 x 100m age group relays. Teams from Cardiff to Newcastle were invited based on national rankings and R&N had no less than six teams represented. The standard was incredibly high but the athletes did themselves proud by producing a succession of personal best times ranking amongst the top clubs in the country.

The U13 girls were led off by Olivia Monk who passed to Lilly Lynch, Elise Callard with Ona Ndefo completing the quartet to finish in an excellent 6th position in 54.55 secs. The U17 girls team of Florence Matthews, Fenella Downes, Mica Quinn and Tia Lynch went one better finishing in 5th position in 51.60 secs.

The U13 boys have progressed incredibly well this year and this was borne out by an unbelievable victory – the first ever win for R&N at these relays. The race was started by William Gand who passed slickly to Charlie Stephenson and Gabriel Badero. The final leg runner, Luke Doherty took over with a 5 metre advantage and hung on to claim overall victory in an unbelievable time of 51.55 secs and a prize of £250.

Luke Doherty dipping for victory in the U13 boys' relay

The U15 boys team also competed really well finishing in 4th in 48.61 sec – the team consisted of Ollie Scott, Jamie Talbot, Ben Hardy and Dara Falope.

The U17 boys were a late addition to the relays and they showed exemplary baton changing to claim an unexpected bronze medal in an incredibly quick 43.91 secs – a massive personal best for these boys – George Gammage, Will Dean, Ben Lole and Ed Faulds on anchor leg.

The expectations on the U20 men's team were high, being the top ranked team going in to the event and they did not disappoint. Bradley Whitehead made an outstanding start which was carried on by Sam Whittaker and Will Price. Will passed the baton to GB international Bailey Swift who powered to victory in a rapid 42.79 secs – one of the quickest times in the country this year. They also won the £250 prize.

If you would like more information about Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club, one of the leading athletics clubs in the Midlands, please email: contactus@rugbyandnorthamptonac.org

U17s boys bronze medallists - Ed Faulds, George Gammage, Ben Lole and Will Dean