ATHLETICS: Rugby & Northampton champions overall and top in seven age-groups

Heart of England Young Athletes League

An outstanding year for Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club continued on Sunday with the results and individual performances going from strength to strength.

The team knew that a second place in the final match of the Heart of England league would mean immediate promotion and return back to the elite Division 1 level and the athletes delivered.

On the day they won by over 30 points from Worcester, meaning that they were crowned overall champions as well as champions in seven of the ten age categories.

Individually there were some outstanding performances with Ben Hardy leading the way in the U15 boys 100m and 200m with two commanding victories in 11.8s and 23.9s respectively.

There were three further victories in the age group, with Ben Carrol winning the 1500m in 4- 51, Oscar Delgado-Major cruising to another best time of 2-11 in the 800m, whilst Lewis Gurney produced another stunning victory in the high jump with 1.60m.

Luke Gosling powered to victory in the U17 hurdles in a new PB of 14.8s and Hazel Middleton won the U15 girls discus with 21m, but it was in the U13 groups where R&N were totally dominant.

Harry Pritchett claimed victory in three events – the shot, discus and high jump whilst William Gand produced an incredible jump of 4.75m to claim the long jump.

For the girls, Skye Maillot won the long jump with 4.16m, Olivia Monk claimed the 100m title, whilst Ona Ndefo and Isabel Mur dominated the hurdles and high jump – both jumping an incredible 1.40m.

Well done to all athletes.