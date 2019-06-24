ATHLETICS: Seven national medals makes Princethorpe best in Midlands Region

Year 9 sprinter sets new national 200m record

Princethorpe College's haul of seven medals at the Independent Schools Association’s (ISA) National Track and Field Athletics Championships made them the best performing school in the Midlands Region.

The National Championships took place on Wednesday, June 19 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Princethorpe took a team of 17 athletes to the event, who had all qualified for the Nationals at the Regional Championships earlier in the season. For all of the athletes this was an excellent opportunity to compete against some high calibre opposition. In total, there were 700 pupils from 151 independent schools competing.

Princethorpe’s medal haul included three gold medals. Year 7 Kate Pomerleau finished first in the 1500m in a fantastic time of 5 minutes 30.82 seconds, Year 10 Molly Minshull took gold in the 800m in a super time of 2 minutes 24.31 seconds and Year 9 Ben Hardy set a new national record in the 200m sprint in an incredible time of 23.51 seconds.

Claiming a silver medal were Year 7, Sage Westbury who ran the 70m Hurdles in a time of 13.39 seconds and five pupils who competed in relay teams representing the Midlands Region. Ollie Farquharson ran for the Midlands in the Year 7 Boys 4 x 100m relay helping the team finish in second place, and earning a silver medal, in a team time of 55.36 seconds. Then four Princethorpe Year 9 Girls, Eve Farquharson, Jess Mackenzie, Evie Phillips and Molly Wincott-Thomas, represented the Midlands in the Year 8/9 4 x 100m relay claiming the silver in a stunning time of 53.55 seconds.

Year 9, Ed Sharpe took the medal tally to seven when he won a bronze in the 80m Hurdles in 13.18 seconds. He just missed out on a second medal with his high jump of 1.50m, which placed him fourth. Evie Phillips also finished 4th in the 75m Hurdles as did Mollie Wincott-Thomas in the 100m sprint.

Teacher Peter Bucknall, who accompanied the athletes to the Nationals, said: “A huge well done to all of our athletes for an excellent performance. Our athletes responded so well to the competition they faced. Their tenacity, determination, good humour and genuine camaraderie made for a real feel good experience for the whole team, not just those who came home with medals.”