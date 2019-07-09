ATHLETICS SLIDESHOW: Rugby & Northampton's Midland League meeting

Pictures from Division 2, round 3 at the Rugby track - Saturday, July 6 2019

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Adam Wright winning the 800m for Rugby & Northampton AC in the Midland League meeting at the Rugby track on Saturday

Rugby & Northampton AC were faced with their busiest ever day of senior athletics on Saturday when they needed to turn out Men’s & Women’s National League teams at two different venues as well as a Midland League team for a home fixture.

As a result, none of the teams were at full strength but each acquitted themselves well and produced a string of fine individual and team performances.

The highlight of the day came at Yeovil where Kyle Ennis recorded PBs and new club records of 10.37 and 20.88secs in the 100 and 200m races.

His 200m time currently ranks him 10th in the UK this year.

He also featured in the club’s winning 4 x 100m team.

Another club record fell at Rugby when Fenton Bishop-Timmings warmed up for this weekend’s English Schools Championship with a throw of 55.68m in the javelin to record a new U20 club record. This also lifts him to 12th in the UK U20 rankings this year.

The Men’s National League team made the long journey to Yeovil and being short of throwers and distance runners had a tough day of competition, finally finishing eighth.

In addition to Ennis the best result came in the 400m hurdles where Alfie Bowers was 2nd and Tom Saunders won the B race.

Saunders, along with Charlie Barker and Harry Salt had a busy day covering a range of jumps and throws whilst Jaime Nalus and Adel Sesay covered the B string sprints.

In Women’s National League at Kingston the team were missing their three winners from the first match, along with others who were on holiday, and so struggled to achieve any victories.

On the day they finished seventh. Most of the team completed their maximum allowance of three events with Hayley Murray being the top points scorer with 2nd in the hammer along with two B string 3rd places in the Shot and javelin.

Annabelle Pask also claimed 2nd in the 400m hurdles as well as competing in the shot and high jump. Simone Ager claimed 3rd place in the long jump but was struggling with an ankle injury and could only manage 4th place in the triple jump.

Emily Cooper also had a successful today in a high class 400m race where she was dragged around to a PB of 64.29 secs. Both relay teams competed well with the 4x100m squad finishing 5th and the 4x400m team rounding off the meeting with a creditable 4th place.

For the Midland League at Rugby the club had to make extensive use of U17, U20 and Masters athletes, some making the league debuts, and were short of athletes in technical events such as hurdles and high jump as they there were at the National League.

In the event it proved to be an afternoon long battle between Gloucester, Coventry and the home team.

Top performer of the day was in-form Adam Wright, running his last home fixture before heading to study in the USA.

He led the 800m from gun to tape to win in 1.52.3 and then held off a fast finishing Coventry athlete to win the 400m in a time of 50.6 secs. He rounded off a busy day by anchoring the 4x400m to second place in another close race with local rivals Coventry.

It was a day when victories were hard to come by but the club achieved A&B string doubles in the men’s 200m thanks to Will Dean and Sam Whittaker, 400m (Wright and Will Price), javelin (Bishop-Timmings and Kevin Murch) and pole vault (Murch and Ian Gidley), along with the ladies’ relays.

There were also A string wins for Megan Burge in the triple jump and Abi Hall in the pole vault. These were supported by B string victories in the 100m (Sam Whittaker), 5000m (Ben Musgrove), Discus (Glyn Hollingsworth) and both men’s and ladies’ hammer competitions (Kevin Murch and Parisse Linton-Shaw). The other foundation of the day’s success were a string of 2nd and 3rd places in the throws thanks to John Moreland, Debbie Murch, Mica Quinn, James Wright, Kevin Murch and Parisse Linton Shaw.

At the end of the meeting the winners were Gloucester by a six-point margin over Coventry, with R&N a further 19 points behind, but almost matching their points tally from the previous match. This leaves R&N in second place with a clear lead over third placed Coventry.

They need to finish no lower than 4th in the final match at Wolverhampton on August 4 in order to guarantee promotion.

The final match of the National League is the previous day at Basingstoke where both men and women will be competing together, so another busy weekend is in prospect to round off the season.

Ian Gidley clears the bar in the Midland League high jump

Megan Burge won the triple jump at the Rugby track on Saturday

Myles Martin in the 800m

Tia Lynch in the 200m