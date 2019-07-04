ATHLETICS: Top two finish for Rugby's youngsters and place in regional finals

UK Youth Athletes League – Midlands Premiership

Rugby & Northampton entered their final UKYDL Midlands Premiership match at Loughborough, knowing that a top five position would guarantee them a place in the prestigious Regional finals against the best clubs from the Midlands and Wales.

The athletes did not disappoint, finishing an outstanding second on the day and hence finished in second position overall.

For the U20 men, the stand out performances came from Jack Sumners and Bailey Swift.

Jack won an impressive long jump before running a personal best of 13.7 secondss for the 100mH, the third quickest time in the country this year.

Bailey Swift also produced a stellar performance in the 200m to claim victory in a new best time of 21.7 secs.

Alfie Bowers claimed victory in the 400m hurdles, as did Fenton Bishop Timings in the javelin with a massive throw of 53m.

There were also B string victories for Bradley Whitehead in the 100m and Will Price in the 200m

The U17 boys also produced some outstanding performances – particularly on the track. Jack Hope produced a tremendous run to claim the 1500m steeple chase, as did Fergus Scott in the 1500m.

Ed Faulds produced a double victory in the 400m and 400m hurdles – both in personal best performances times.

Josh’s time of 55.7 seconds now places him number one in the UK!

Tom Tyler won the 3000m event and he was chased home by Lewis Panter.

There were also B string victories for Finlay Ward in the 1500m and George Fox Rowe in the hurdles.

The U20 girls continued the fine run of victories with Abi Pearce taking the steeple chase, Amelia Birkett the pole vault and Georgina Woodward the 400m hurdles.

The U17 women also competed well against extremely high level opposition, with Claudia Searle leading the way with an impressive victory in the steeplechase. Georgina Campbell claimed an excellent victory in the 1500m as did Millie Leighton in the triple jump.

There were further B string victories for Georgia Corcoran in the triple jump, Mica Quinn in the long jump and Anna Woodman in the discus.

The team will now compete in the Regional finals at Yate on Saturday, July 28.