BADMINTON: End of season awards

Rugby Youth Badminton Squad

Rugby Youth Badminton Squad wrapped up the 2018/19 season with a series of round robin tournaments.

The older age Junior group at the end of season round-robin tournament enjoyed by Rugby Youth Badminton Squad

Harry Huang came out on top in the junior group but was challenged all the way by Aadi Sharma, just winning the decider by 11 points to 10.

Shraya Mistry was only 12 points behind, winning 3 of her games.

Only 4 points separated Jacob Owen, Amey Ganti and Nihal Singamsetty for the remaining positions.

Once again one point separated the top two in the intermediate group.

The medallists and most improved from the Junior badminton group

Luigi Bayliss took home the Mark Gallagher Memorial Trophy, winning the decider against Matthew Burgess by 11 points to 10.

Only 3 points separated the next two but Jonathan Tao edged into third place, winning one more game. Hollie Duckett and Ruby Slatcher played their part in some keenly fought contests.

Dan Burgess won all his games to retain the Gloria Hudson Rosebowl, awarded to the winner of the senior ladder.

He was pushed all the way by Finlay Miles with the deciding game ending 11 - 9 to Dan.

The medallists and most improved in the senior and intermediate groups

Finlay was then challenged for second spot by Dylan Mistry with that deciding game ending 11 - 10 in favour of Finlay.

The remaining places went to Jonty Callaway, Rees Moor and Rowan Vegad, just 6 points behind 3rd place.

Three thrilling contests, played in a good spirit, with players giving their all and certain to be repeated next season.

Awards for the Most Improved Player in each of the five groups went to Joel Fieberling, Shayni Mistry, Akshita Modi, Ruby Slatcher and Dylan Mistry.

Trophies, medals and certificates were presented by Terry Gooding, head coach prior to his retirement.

The squad coaches players aged 6 to 17, for more details visit www.juniors.rugbybadminton.org.uk, email john.wardropper@gmail.com or ring John on 024 76543268 / 07519 567554.