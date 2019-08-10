BADMINTON: Silver medals for Rugby's teams in Warwickshire tournament

Rugby Youth Badminton Squad

The annual Warwickshire Junior Team Badminton Tournament was hosted by Jubilee Juniors in Coventry, with eight teams from Stratford, Rugby and Coventry.

Rugby's Under 14s with their silver medals

The teams from Rugby faced some tough opposition and were narrowly beaten to the trophies, despite great determination and team spirit. They thoroughly deserved their silver medals.

The two separate titles were contested through a series of round robin matches. For both age groups this included individual boys and girls singles matches as well as a number of doubles (boys, girls and mixed) matches. County players above 11 years of age were excluded.

The Under 14 team won two matches by 9 games to 1, and 10 games to nil. In the crucial decider, against the hosts Jubilee, the team lost 6-4 after some very close games.

Harry Huang and Aadi Sharma competed in the singles and boys doubles, Emma Bouvier and Lauren Tosh in the singles and girls doubles, Jujanna Deshpande and Roshan Mistry in boys and mixed doubles, and Catriona Sirman and Prina Mistry in girls and mixed doubles. It was a good all round team performance with lots of support from the sidelines.

The Under 18 team won one match by 8 games to 2, but were held to a 5-5 draw by the other two clubs. The match against the eventual winners was very close.

Rugby dropped only 22 points, winning 188 points against 171 for the Racqueteers, but they couldn’t quite convert points into games.

The Racqueteers went on to beat Jubilee and secure the trophy.

Dan Burgess & Finlay Miles competed in the singles and boys doubles, Alex Farren and Rhiya Srivastav in the singles and girls doubles, Dylan Mistry and Jonathan Tao in boys and mixed doubles and Pragyaa and Isha in girls and mixed doubles. Again there was lots of great support from the sidelines.

Coaching starts again in September. For more details visit www.juniors.rugbybadminton.org.uk , or email john.wardropper@gmail.com .